Lifestyle

Kathy Griffin to undergo lung cancer surgery 'even though I've never smoked'

03 August 2021 - 10:29 By Jill Serjeant
Comedienne Kathy Griffin will undergo lung surgery, she revealed. File photo.
Comedienne Kathy Griffin will undergo lung surgery, she revealed. File photo.
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

American comedian Kathy Griffin said on Monday that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer though she has never been a smoker.

Griffin, 60, said in social media postings that she would undergo surgery to remove part of a lung, and that doctors were optimistic about the outcome.

“I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!” Griffin wrote.

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” she added.

Griffin, a two-time Emmy winner, has been out of the spotlight since 2017, when she lost jobs and sponsorships after posing with a fake severed head depicting then-US President Donald Trump in what was intended to be a joke.

The Secret Service opened an investigation into the incident but no legal action was taken against Griffin. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Luzuko Nteleko's family confirms he lost fight against brain cancer

Luzuko's family is grateful for the spiritual and medical care he received after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Veteran actress Candy Moloi's family 'devastated' by her death after lengthy cancer battle

Candy Moloi died in a Johannesburg hospital on Tuesday.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'Slumdog Millionaire' star Irrfan Khan dies after battling cancer

Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit films and had roles in Hollywood movies such as Life of Pi and The ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai Food
  2. Work in progress: Should we say goodbye to the office for good? Lifestyle
  3. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle
  4. Cape Town's world-famous Test Kitchen to close permanently Food
  5. Champagne of local apple ciders comes tops in global contest Food

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...