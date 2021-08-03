Still stuck at home? Here’s how you can get your groceries delivered to your door for free

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only left us wearing masks in public and sanitising our hands everywhere we go, but also changed the way many of us shop.

Fear of getting the virus as well as quarantine and damage to shopping malls in recent unrest mean that grocery delivery services have boomed in popularity.

So when we saw that Pick n Pay is offering customers the opportunity to get their groceries delivered for free, we just had to let you know about it.

The retailer has rebranded its delivery service Bottles as Pick n Pay asap!

As part of the relaunch, the retailer is offering unlimited free deliveries on all orders throughout the month of August.

“Our customers are thoroughly enjoying the convenience and flexibility of the delivery app and will benefit even more from the fresh new look and improvements that we’ve made to it with the aim of making grocery shopping easy.

“To show our appreciation for their support, customers will have their orders delivered free of charge during August,” John Bradshaw, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, said in a statement.

Delivery beyond August will be charged at R35, with the retailer promising same-day delivery in as little as 60 minutes.

While several malls in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were looted and destroyed in unrest last month, the retailer said its delivery service is up and running to help those affected get their groceries.