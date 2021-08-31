'He scared me': R. Kelly accuser says 'Daddy' could put 'fear of God' into her

A woman who claims R. Kelly had sex with her when she was 17 testified at his sex abuse trial that the R&B singer could be so intimidating that he put the “fear of God” into her.

The now 39-year-old woman, who identified herself as Stephanie, told a Brooklyn jury she found it “humiliating” to have sex with Kelly during their six-month relationship.

She also said she let Kelly videotape them having intercourse, but only because she thought she had no choice.

“He was one of two ways: nice and charming, jovial. Or he was controlling, intimidating, he could put the fear of God in me,” Stephanie said. “He humiliated me, he degraded me, he scared me.”

Stephanie testified on the seventh day of the trial of 54-year-old Kelly, who is perhaps best known for his Grammy-winning 1996 song I Believe I Can Fly.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to charges that he ran a decades-long racketeering scheme in which he abused six women and girls, including the late singer Aaliyah.