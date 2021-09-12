Pamela Uba went from Hillbrow resident — to Miss Ireland
She fled SA as a schoolgirl — now she is a model/scientist
12 September 2021 - 00:04
As a movie script it would be far-fetched. Poor Johannesburg girl flees crime-ravaged Hillbrow with her family — and is crowned Miss Ireland 20 years later. She also becomes a medical scientist.
It’s a Hollywood script come to life in the form of 26-year-old Pamela Uba, who last week became the first black Miss Ireland in the pageant’s 74-year history. Uba left SA aged seven with her mother and three siblings after her parents’ Hillbrow internet café went bust. She spent the next 10 years growing up in an Irish “asylum” programme. This week she spoke to the Sunday Times as Miss Ireland, from her workplace in Galway University Hospital...
