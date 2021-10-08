Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah dedicates Nobel prize ‘to Africa and Africans’

He said the prize was “such a complete surprise that I had to wait until I heard it announced before I could believe it”.

Gurnah left Africa as a refugee in the 1960s amid the persecution of citizens of Arab origin on the Indian Ocean archipelago of Zanzibar, which would unite with the mainland territory Tanganyika to form Tanzania. He was able to return only in 1984, seeing his father shortly before his death.

His selection for the top honour in literature comes at a time of global tensions around migration as millions of people flee violence and poverty in places such as Syria, Afghanistan and Central America, or are displaced by climate change.

Olsson said the committee’s choice was not a response to recent headlines, and it had been after Gurnah’s work for years.

Though Swahili was his first language, English became Gurnah’s literary tool when he began writing as a 21-year-old. He has drawn inspiration from Arabic and Persian poetry and the Koran, but the English-language tradition, from William Shakespeare to VS Naipaul, would especially mark his work, the Swedish Academy said.

‘CONSCIOUSLY BREAKS CONVENTION’

“That said, it must be stressed that he consciously breaks with convention, upending the colonial perspective to highlight that of the indigenous populations,” said the academy, a 235-year-old Swedish language institute which awards the 10-million Swedish crowns (about R17m) prize.

It was the second literature Nobel in a row awarded to a writer in English, and the fourth of the last six, an unusually long stretch for the prize to be dominated by a single language.