Hot Lunch

A playful painter says it could be Africa’s time in art

Breaking the rules has paid off big for FNB Art Prize winner Wycliffe Mundopa

One of the great Covid losses on the social firmament was the VIP opening night of FNB Art Joburg. I am not sure how much art was consumed but there was always a flurry of performative purchasing. Few nights thrummed with so much air-kissing and connection.



The fair is back this year with a new format — the Open City that will hopefully bring this same energy and creativity to gallery spaces and restaurants around town next Thursday and over the weekend. ..