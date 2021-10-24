WATCH | Bullied for being different, Miss SA now walks tall — with a crown to boot

'I was 19 when I found out I was pretty,' says Lalela Mswane

On the night she was crowned Miss SA, Lalela Mswane made sure that Buhle was tucked safely in bed with her — all 517g of the pageant's premium sterling silver and fine-cut cubic zirconia crown.



“Her name is Buhle — ‘beautiful’ — a fitting name I think. But I can’t wear her for too long, she gets quite heavy,” said Mswane...