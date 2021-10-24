WATCH | Bullied for being different, Miss SA now walks tall — with a crown to boot
'I was 19 when I found out I was pretty,' says Lalela Mswane
24 October 2021 - 00:03
On the night she was crowned Miss SA, Lalela Mswane made sure that Buhle was tucked safely in bed with her — all 517g of the pageant's premium sterling silver and fine-cut cubic zirconia crown.
“Her name is Buhle — ‘beautiful’ — a fitting name I think. But I can’t wear her for too long, she gets quite heavy,” said Mswane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.