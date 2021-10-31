Motoring

The VW Tiguan recently got a facelift: Here's what was nipped and tucked

Extra ingredients should secure Volkswagen's C-segment SUV a place on shoppers’ shortlists

In the mid-’70s Volkswagen SA hatched a fascinating developmental exercise. It never saw series production — and it might have changed the entire trajectory of the brand had it been greenlighted. The project 1021 was a prototype sport-utility vehicle, in an era where such a descriptor had not entered mainstream motoring parlance.



We had a look at the model during a recent visit to VW’s Eastern Cape manufacturing facility. The rectangular wagon used Beetle underpinnings and had a fibreglass body. And like a modern Hyundai Veloster, the two sides of the vehicle were asymmetrical, with a single door on the right side and two on the left...