From winning the crown to participating in Miss Universe: 5 quotes from Miss SA Lalela Mswane

Miss SA Lalela Mswane may have had her reign tainted in some people’s eyes by her participation in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, but the beauty queen has used her voice and platform to speak about important issues this year.

After being crowned Miss SA in October, the 24-year-old spoke out about things she stands by.

Here are five quotes from Mswane that stood out:

‘Time we created our own tables, as opposed to waiting for the allocation of seats’

“As Miss SA 2021 I want to use the platform to not only shine light on this issue, unemployment, but also seek solutions to help its reduction. It is time we picked ourselves up, embraced our futures and created our own tables as opposed to waiting for the allocation of seats.

“Mine is to focus on unemployment and economic empowerment of our youth. Let us empower our youth so they can secure their economic futures.”

‘Young people suffer self-esteem and body image issues more than ever’

“Young people suffer the greatest self-esteem and body image issues today, more than ever. They constantly subject themselves to comparison and always feel like they fall short of societal standards of beauty. This, I believe, is among the leading causes of bullying and depression in a lot of young people.”

‘Women need to stop playing small and shrinking ourselves to fit in’

“There is strength in unity. So much greatness can be achieved when we unite as women in support of each other. Another female’s success should inspire you and show you it is possible, even for you.

“Let us be a generation that exemplifies the notion ‘empowered women, empower women’. Women possess everything within them to achieve anything. Our greatness is innate. We need to stop playing small and shrinking ourselves to fit in.”

‘Pandemic has taken so much from us’

“My hope in humanity was restored as I witnessed and continue to witness the kindness and grace people are extending to each other. Where one lacks, another provides. While the pandemic has taken so much from us, we choose to lead with love and goodwill.”

‘There is no greater time to shed light on issues affecting women’

“There is no greater time to shed light on issues affecting women, to choose courage over comfort and to be steadfast in my beliefs regarding the advancement of women and our rights. I view my participation in the Miss Universe pageant as a unique opportunity to not only do just that but to also be part of, and hopefully contribute to, a process of dialogue and peace.”