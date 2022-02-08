Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome baby boy but are yet to announce name

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have welcomed their second child and will “share his name when Kylie’s ready”, according to reports.

The makeup mogul and her rapper boyfriend, already parents to Stormi Webster, 4, announced the birth of their second child, a boy, in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.

The baby was born on February 2.

In a black-and-white picture shared on Instagram, Stormi can be seen holding the tot’s hand.

Accompanying the image was a simple caption, “2/2/22" next to a blue heart emoji.