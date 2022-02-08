Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome baby boy but are yet to announce name
The couple welcomed their second child on February 2
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have welcomed their second child and will “share his name when Kylie’s ready”, according to reports.
The makeup mogul and her rapper boyfriend, already parents to Stormi Webster, 4, announced the birth of their second child, a boy, in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.
The baby was born on February 2.
In a black-and-white picture shared on Instagram, Stormi can be seen holding the tot’s hand.
Accompanying the image was a simple caption, “2/2/22" next to a blue heart emoji.
According to People, Jenner and Scott, real name Jacques Webster, picked the tot’s name together but will share it “in a few day” as Jenner “wants to make sure she loves the name” before announcing it.
The media personality’s sisters and friends shared their congratulations beneath the post.
Last year Jenner caused a meltdown on social media with the announcement of her second pregnancy to her 309-million followers.
Kylie posted a montage of clips of her finding out she is pregnant and sharing it with her family. Fans also got to hear the baby’s heartbeat when she visited the doctor with her daughter Stormi.
In another clip, Stormi is seen handing her grandmother, Kris Jenner, a sonogram of her new sibling.
