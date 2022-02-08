Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome baby boy but are yet to announce name

The couple welcomed their second child on February 2

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
08 February 2022 - 09:51
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have welcomed their second child. File photo.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have welcomed their second child. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have welcomed their second child and will “share his name when Kylie’s ready”, according to reports.

The makeup mogul and her rapper boyfriend, already parents to Stormi Webster, 4, announced the birth of their second child, a boy, in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.

The baby was born on February 2.

In a black-and-white picture shared on Instagram, Stormi can be seen holding the tot’s hand.

Accompanying the image was a simple caption, “2/2/22" next to a blue heart emoji.

WATCH | Kylie Jenner has the internet in meltdown mode with pregnancy announcement

Model is preggers with her second child.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

According to People, Jenner and Scott, real name Jacques Webster, picked the tot’s name together but will share it “in a few day” as Jenner “wants to make sure she loves the name” before announcing it. 

The media personality’s sisters and friends shared their congratulations beneath the post. 

Last year Jenner caused a meltdown on social media with the announcement of her second pregnancy to her 309-million followers. 

Kylie posted a montage of clips of her finding out she is pregnant and sharing it with her family. Fans also got to hear the baby’s heartbeat when she visited the doctor with her daughter Stormi.

In another clip, Stormi is seen handing her grandmother, Kris Jenner, a sonogram of her new sibling.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The year the Kardashians ended & everything that happened since!

In case you haven't been keeping up, here's what's been happening in the world of the Kardashians.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Thank you to everyone': Kardashian-Jenners take final bow as 'KUWTK' ends

After 14 years of drama, fashion and family, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', the television series that made Kim Kardashian and her siblings ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club as sister Kylie Jenner drops off Forbes list

Kim Kardashian has added the word “billionaire” to her resume.
Lifestyle
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Love at the lodge: this luxe Limpopo getaway is a guaranteed 'I do' Travel
  2. Miss SA Lalela Mswane: 'I could always count on the love and support from the ... Lifestyle
  3. Missing anchovette toast? Try making your own fish paste Food
  4. How Thabsie ditched the Covid pyjamas, made it big on social media Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...