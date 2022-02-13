More secrets of the underworld exposed in 'Trafficked' season two
Investigate journalist Mariana van Zeller gets under the skins of some of the most hardened criminals in this National Geographic show
13 February 2022 - 00:00
Watching romance scammers in a Ghanian hotel room seduce their American victims, or chemists in the Mexican jungle making methamphetamine, investigative journalist Mariana van Zeller uncovers more than the secrets of black markets in the new season of Trafficked, on National Geographic.
She also searches for, and reveals, our shared humanity with the people who move in these underworlds, how they got there, and why they stay...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.