TV Series

The kids of 'Euphoria' are back, with an unflinching exposé of Gen-Z ennui

In its long-awaited second season, the definitely not-for-teens drama about teenagers gets even darker, more brutal and emotionally twisty

In 2019, creator and director Sam Levinson’s dark (definitely not for teenagers), HBO drama Euphoria, about the pressures, addictions, sex lives and nasty underbelly of suburban American Gen-Z high-school life, shocked many. But it found a loyal legion of young fans online and catapulted its star — former Disney Channel child star and wannabe pop star Zendaya — into the stratosphere. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for best actress in a drama for her performance as the show’s drug-addled, troubled and deeply unreliable narrator Rue Bennett, the youngest woman to ever achieve that honour.



Adapted from an Israeli show of the same name, Levinson’s version was far more bleak and emotionally draining. It drew on his own experiences with addiction. As the youngest son of legendary Hollywood director Barry Levinson and production designer Diana Rhodes, the young Sam was introduced to the movie business at a young age but spent most of his teenage years battling his addiction to drugs. His struggle finally landed him in rehab at the age of 19, where he cleaned up his act and began to embrace his destiny as a writer and director...