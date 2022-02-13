Six reasons not to miss the Investec Cape Town Art Fair

With more than 98 local and international exhibitors from 20 different countries, this year's fair will make you fall in love with art all over again

1) MODERN MASTERS



Guest curated by João Ferreira (art dealer and art adviser), “Past/Modern” adds historical context to the fair through gallery-curated presentations of works by modern Masters such as Christo Coetzee, Edoardo Villa, Hannes Harrs, Irma Stern, Judith Mason, Paul du Toit, Gregor Jenkin, Cecile Skotness, Lucas Sithole, Marion Arnold, Robert Hodgins, Tinus de Jongh and Willem Boshoff...