Trey Songz sued for R302m for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman at party — report

US singer Trey Songz has been slapped with a $20m (about R302m) lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting an unidentified woman six years ago, according to a report.

The alleged event occurred at a house party to which the singer had invited the woman in 2016, according to TMZ.

The woman claimed the two had a “consensual sexual relationship” before the alleged incident, before the Bottoms Up hitmaker allegedly transformed into a “savage rapist”.

Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, is also reportedly facing sexual assault lawsuits in Miami and New York.