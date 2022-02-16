Lifestyle

Trey Songz sued for R302m for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman at party — report

Singer accused of turning into a ‘savage rapist’

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
16 February 2022 - 13:00
Trey Songz has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a house party in 2016. File image.
Image: Steve Marcus/Reuters

US singer Trey Songz has been slapped with a $20m (about R302m) lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting an unidentified woman six years ago, according to a report. 

The alleged event occurred at a house party to which the singer had invited the woman in 2016, according to TMZ

The woman claimed the two had a “consensual sexual relationship” before the alleged incident, before the Bottoms Up hitmaker allegedly transformed into a “savage rapist”.

Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, is also reportedly facing sexual assault lawsuits in Miami and New York.

