Trey Songz sued for R302m for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman at party — report
Singer accused of turning into a ‘savage rapist’
US singer Trey Songz has been slapped with a $20m (about R302m) lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting an unidentified woman six years ago, according to a report.
The alleged event occurred at a house party to which the singer had invited the woman in 2016, according to TMZ.
The woman claimed the two had a “consensual sexual relationship” before the alleged incident, before the Bottoms Up hitmaker allegedly transformed into a “savage rapist”.
Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, is also reportedly facing sexual assault lawsuits in Miami and New York.
The singer has denied the latest claims, with his representative saying he “looks forward to having the facts fully aired”.
He is the latest celebrity to be sued over alleged sexual assault. Last week, an unidentified woman filed a civil lawsuit accusing US rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery after she attended one of his concerts in 2013.
In the lawsuit, filed in the Central District of California, the woman said Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, entered a bathroom she was using, forced her to perform oral sex and masturbated in front of her.
The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper has dismissed the claims as a meritless “shake down”.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.