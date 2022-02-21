Queen's Covid-19 diagnosis caps shocking week for British royals

What the future holds when her unifying presence is gone and her son Charles, who polls show is much less popular, succeeds her is becoming of increasing concern for both the royal family, and the country as a whole.

“I'm just really upset...Everyone loves her,” student Gerard Smith, 19, told Reuters in Windsor. “She's been my whole lifetime and the lifetime of almost everyone. Hopefully, she makes it though.”

COUNSELLORS OF STATE

Despite her age, Elizabeth still carries out large numbers of official duties, performing 113 official engagements during the year from April 2020 to March 2021.

While the loss of husband Prince Philip, who died last April aged 99 after more than seven decades by her side, did not affect her work schedule, recent illness has.

She spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and has had to cancel engagements since then on doctors' advice, while also on one occasion she suffered from a sprained back.

Royal rules dictate that if the queen cannot perform her duties because of ill health, then four senior royals can be appointed Counsellors of state to act on her behalf.

However, two of those four options are Prince Andrew, who has effectively been stripped of his royal titles, and her grandson Prince Harry who stepped down from official duties to move to Los Angeles with his American wife Meghan, from where they have been highly critical of Buckingham Palace.

Last week, a hearing in the court case he has brought against the government over its refusal to allow him to pay for police protection was heard at the High Court in London

“The first choice would be the Prince of Wales (Charles) and the Duke of Cambridge (grandson Prince William), and so as long as they are available to carry out those functions, then clearly this remains a workable arrangement,” Dennison said.

Buckingham Palace has previously said the issues of counsellors was not a debate in which it would get involved.

“It has come thick and fast for the queen in the last few days, weeks and months,” Roya Nikkhah, royal editor of the Sunday Times newspaper, told BBC radio. “She's had a rough old ride from her family, a lot of hassle in a year that should be celebratory, but on she ploughs.”

Reuters