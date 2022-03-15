Is space how far Pete Davidson is prepared to go to get away from Kim K’s ex?

Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson has been confirmed as the next celebrity in line for a ride to the edge of space courtesy of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin astro-tourism company, with his suborbital flight set for next week.

The 28-year-old comedian and boyfriend of socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian was announced by Blue Origin on Monday as an “honorary guest” joining five paying customers for the company's fourth commercial flight since last summer.

Davidson, who had no immediate comment on his selection, was reported to have been in discussions with Blue Origin earlier this month.

His five fellow citizen astronauts-to-be are: angel investor Marty Allen, real estate veteran Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen and George Nield, founder-president of Commercial Space Technologies.

They are slated for lift-off on March 23 aboard Blue Origin's six-story-tall, fully autonomous spacecraft, dubbed New Shepard, from the company launch site outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.