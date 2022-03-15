Huawei’s new MatePad is an immersive audiovisual experience

Packed with a powerful multimedia experience and full HD display, Huawei’s sleek MatePad T 10s in 64GB is now available in SA.

The visuals from the 10.1 inch tablet are powered by Huawei CalriVu display enhancement technology, which ensures the finest detail comes through with colour vibrancy, working alongside a powerful dual-speaker audio system to deliver an immersive experience.

Whether you use the tablet for watching movies or gaming, the Huawei MatePad is ideal.

Embedded in the tablet is the Kirin 710A, a chip set, which supports powerful performance and a range of smart and family-friendly features that EMUI 10.1, Huawei’s latest software version, has to offer.

Sleek and minimalist design

The new Huawei MatePad T 10s is built for entertaining the whole family. It features a simple, yet practical design that incorporates a premium metal body, and is light enough for the children to use.

The tablet uses a strong geometric design language with slim bezels surrounding the display, creating perfect symmetry on the front.

The sides of the tablet are curved to fit comfortably in the hands, and its reinforced edges provide additional protection against drop damage and shock from minor impacts.

Immersive multimedia experiences for all

The Huawei MatePad T 10s features a Full HD in-plane switching (IPS) display technology panel, which supports a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels and 70% of the National Television Standards Committee colour gamut, which is the typical value.

At 10.1 inches, the 16:10 display has a high pixel density of 224 pixels per inch to ensure the detail in any image or video is presented with impeccable sharpness. The tablet’s display supports Huawei ClariVu display enhancement technology which dynamically optimises colour, brightness and saturation.

The display also supports a Huawei-developed Super Resolution algorithm that scales up lower-res content for a more immersive experience.

From an audio perspective, Harman Kardon amplitude speakers have been placed symmetrically on the sides of the Huawei MatePad T 10s.

The speakers have been redesigned to allow for a longer stroke path than traditional audio systems in tablets, ensuring the tablet can achieve a higher audio volume with low distortion.

Huawei Histen 6.1 enables the support of 9.1-channel 3D surround sound, with options for users to configure the audio experience according to their preference, as well as Bass Booster, which offers smart optimisation that enhances the bass.