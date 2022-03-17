Bella Hadid on being the ‘uglier sister’ and the nose job she now regrets

US model Bella Hadid has shared her regret at getting a nose job at a young age, reflecting that she wishes she had “kept the nose of my ancestors”.

The model also opened up on the image she had of herself when she was younger, sharing that she was considered the “uglier” of the Hadid sisters. Her elder sister, Gigi, is also a successful model.

Hadid made these revelations in a wide-ranging interview with Vogue for the publication's April edition.

In the interview, the brunette beauty opened up on her childhood, struggles with mental and physical health and her future ambition.

Opening up about the cosmetic work, Hadid told the publication that she went under the knife at the age of 14 to fix her nose. She went on to express regret for the decision, sharing that she would've probably “grown into it”.