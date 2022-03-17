×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Bella Hadid on being the ‘uglier sister’ and the nose job she now regrets

The model's interview sparked backlash aimed at her mother on social media

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
17 March 2022 - 07:20
Model Bella Hadid. File image.
Model Bella Hadid. File image.
Image: Joe Maher/Getty Images

US model Bella Hadid has shared her regret at getting a nose job at a young age, reflecting that she wishes she had “kept the nose of my ancestors”.

The model also opened up on the image she had of herself when she was younger, sharing that she was considered the “uglier” of the Hadid sisters. Her elder sister, Gigi, is also a successful model.

Hadid made these revelations in a wide-ranging interview with Vogue for the publication's April edition. 

In the interview, the brunette beauty opened up on her childhood, struggles with mental and physical health and her future ambition. 

Opening up about the cosmetic work, Hadid told the publication that she went under the knife at the age of 14 to fix her nose. She went on to express regret for the decision, sharing that she would've probably “grown into it”.

‘It’s OK to not be OK’ — Miss SA Shudu Musida shows support for people struggling with mental health

The beauty queen hosts weekly live discussions about mental health on Instagram.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Hadid went on to deny having any other work done on her face, insisting that it's just not for her. 

The 25-year-old also opened up about her battle with depression. The model caused a stir last year when images of her crying circulated on social media. Hadid posted several images showing her crying.

In January, she embarked on a series of treatments that changed her life, she told the publication.

Hadid's candid revelation about her nose job caused a furore on social media, with tweeps slamming her mother Yolanda for “allowing” her to get work done at such a young age. 

Many shared their shock and raised exception with previously publicised “problematic” incidents involving her children.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | It’s time to break down the mental health stigma, not its victims

Statistics show we have not learnt from our fatal failures, which makes mental health literacy imperative
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

OPINION | It is time to stop picking on celebs with mental health issues

A friend of mine was struggling with anxiety and depression yet was mocked for it in school. He was often asked when he was going to "try jump off ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Osaka earns support after announcing break from sport

American 22nd seed Reilly Opelka calls R143,000 fine for unapproved bag a ‘joke’
Sport
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, president of a country called Fashion Lifestyle
  2. Vote for the next Photo Meister and you could win a Huawei smartphone and R1,000 Lifestyle
  3. 'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original? Food
  4. Seized and sailing away: The rapidly diminishing returns of being a Russian ... Lifestyle
  5. Shudufhadzo Musida's Miss World journey ends with top 40 place, but she's still ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA