Bella Hadid on being the ‘uglier sister’ and the nose job she now regrets
The model's interview sparked backlash aimed at her mother on social media
US model Bella Hadid has shared her regret at getting a nose job at a young age, reflecting that she wishes she had “kept the nose of my ancestors”.
The model also opened up on the image she had of herself when she was younger, sharing that she was considered the “uglier” of the Hadid sisters. Her elder sister, Gigi, is also a successful model.
Hadid made these revelations in a wide-ranging interview with Vogue for the publication's April edition.
In the interview, the brunette beauty opened up on her childhood, struggles with mental and physical health and her future ambition.
Opening up about the cosmetic work, Hadid told the publication that she went under the knife at the age of 14 to fix her nose. She went on to express regret for the decision, sharing that she would've probably “grown into it”.
Hadid went on to deny having any other work done on her face, insisting that it's just not for her.
The 25-year-old also opened up about her battle with depression. The model caused a stir last year when images of her crying circulated on social media. Hadid posted several images showing her crying.
In January, she embarked on a series of treatments that changed her life, she told the publication.
Hadid's candid revelation about her nose job caused a furore on social media, with tweeps slamming her mother Yolanda for “allowing” her to get work done at such a young age.
Many shared their shock and raised exception with previously publicised “problematic” incidents involving her children.
