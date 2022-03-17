Kim dishes on Pete Davidson's 'tattoo' of her name, why it isn't her fave inking
Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with the comedian, revealing that it “feels good”
Kim Kardashian has revealed that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has a number of tattoos in her honour, including a “branding” of her name on his chest.
This after eagle-eyed fans spotted an inking of Kardashian's name on his chest amid the ongoing saga involving her ex-husband Kanye West.
Davidson allegedly revealed his tatted chest, featuring the name “Kim” among the multiple tattoos.
Now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has revealed that it is actually a “branding” of her name and that there are other tattoos he got in her honour.
In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian told the host that the Saturday Night Live star actually has a “few cute [tattoos] that he got”.
“But the 'Kim' one isn't a tattoo, it's actually a branding. Because ... he wanted to do something that was really different,” she coyly told DeGeneres as she explained previous “cute” inkings he got.
.@KimKardashian and Pete are Instagram official. And it’s a good thing because that brand of her name is not coming off. pic.twitter.com/d0h71U0bPa— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 16, 2022
DeGeneres then pressed her on these “cute” tattoos and asked if Davidson had three tattoos in her honour, to which the SKIMS founder coyly corrected, “a few”.
While Kardashian would not reveal how many tattoos there actually are in her honour, she did explain that her favourite was “my girl is a lawyer”, in reference to Kardashian passing the baby bar, California's First-Year Law Students’ Examination, last year.
Kardashian is opening up more and more on her relationship with the comedian, telling DeGeneres that it “feels good” and that she was happy.
Last week Friday, the couple went Instagram official, with the mom of four sharing snaps from a night out with Davidson.
Earlier this month, a US judge granted the 41-year-old's request to be declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from West, with whom she shares daughters North, Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran approved Kardashian's petition to end the marriage through a bifurcation proceeding, which allows for a change in marital status while other issues are addressed.
Since then, West has embarked on a campaign of harassment, bullying and hate speech against Kardashian and Davidson as well as a slew of other celebrities who've weighed in on the matter.
It all culminated in West being temporarily banned from Instagram after he directed racial slurs at Daily Show host Trevor Noah when he became the latest celebrity to slam West's actions.
