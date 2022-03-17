Kim dishes on Pete Davidson's 'tattoo' of her name, why it isn't her fave inking

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has a number of tattoos in her honour, including a “branding” of her name on his chest.

This after eagle-eyed fans spotted an inking of Kardashian's name on his chest amid the ongoing saga involving her ex-husband Kanye West.

Davidson allegedly revealed his tatted chest, featuring the name “Kim” among the multiple tattoos.

Now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has revealed that it is actually a “branding” of her name and that there are other tattoos he got in her honour.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian told the host that the Saturday Night Live star actually has a “few cute [tattoos] that he got”.

“But the 'Kim' one isn't a tattoo, it's actually a branding. Because ... he wanted to do something that was really different,” she coyly told DeGeneres as she explained previous “cute” inkings he got.