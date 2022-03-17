How a young bartender is encouraging others to ‘push boundaries’ as mentor

Like many industries in SA, bartending has been slow to transform, but 24-year-old Mish Chinnah is trying to change that as one of 10 mentors in The Hand-Up Mentorship Programme launched by Diageo SA with the goal of offering mentorship to previously disadvantaged bartenders.

Since its inception, the 10 bartenders — who are some of the best in SA — have been mentoring 100 bartenders in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Chinnah, who is based in Joburg, brings a unique perspective, not only as the youngest mentor, but as a woman of colour.

“As one of the only female mentors in Johannesburg in The Hand-Up programme, and also the youngest, I hope the people in my group are inspired to push boundaries,” Chinnah says.

The nine-month programme kicked off in August last year to prepare the mentees for Diageo’s World Class competition that starts next month — a worldwide bartending competition that brings together top talent from around the globe.

Mentees for the programme were selected from bars that are Diageo SA customers, with a focus on black and female staff.

“We decided to focus on a diverse group of young women and black men bar staff as, every year, the Diageo Bar Academy gets solid entries from them, but they tend to drop off before the national finals and don’t make it into World Class.

“We want to focus on upskilling these bartenders by providing them with stock, equipment and training to practice mixing drinks to help them improve, thereby adding diversity to those working in the bartending industry,” said Zizwe Vundla, the marketing director for Diageo SA.