‘I am a work in progress’: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for that slap

US actor and recent Academy Award winner Will Smith has apologised to Chris Rock for hitting him the face during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

Smith sparked outrage and confusion when he strode onto the stage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Less than an hour later, Smith won best actor for his role as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

Rock, in a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, had referenced the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Smith’s wife has a disease that causes hair loss.

Smith, on Monday, apologised to the comedian for this “unacceptable and inexcusable” behaviour at the award ceremony.