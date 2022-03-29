‘I am a work in progress’: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for that slap
Things turned south when the comedian made a joke at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s expense
US actor and recent Academy Award winner Will Smith has apologised to Chris Rock for hitting him the face during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.
Smith sparked outrage and confusion when he strode onto the stage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Less than an hour later, Smith won best actor for his role as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.
Rock, in a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, had referenced the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Smith’s wife has a disease that causes hair loss.
Smith, on Monday, apologised to the comedian for this “unacceptable and inexcusable” behaviour at the award ceremony.
“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at [Sunday] night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.
“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
A remorseful Smith also apologised to the Academy, producers of Sunday’s show, those who attended and viewers who tuned in for his behaviour.
This after the 9,900-member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith’s actions and said it was reviewing the matter.
“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law,” the academy added.
The academy had previously said that it “does not condone violence of any form. Tonight [Sunday] we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”
The King Richard actor rounded off his statement with an apology to the Williams family and the cast and crew of the film, saying he deeply regretted that “my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us”.
“I am a work in progress,” he said in conclusion.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
