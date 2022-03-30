Jared Leto moves from The Joker to vampire-like character in new comic book role

Having previously played DC Comics’ The Joker, Oscar winner Jared Leto takes on Marvel’s Morbius in the first big screen adaptation of the vampire-like character.

“It was an incredible opportunity,” Leto said in an interview.

“There are so many of these iconic Marvel characters that have already been interpreted that it's very rare you are asked to step into the shoes of a character who has never been realised before.”

Released in cinemas this week, Morbius tells the story of Michael Morbius, an altruistic and infirm biochemist who suffers from a rare blood disease. Trying to find a cure, he morphs into a brutal monster with a thirst for blood but learns to harness his powers.

“In the beginning he is very sick and frail and fragile and really at the end of his life, and he is searching for a cure for this brutal disease. Then he gets strong and powerful and ultimately monstrous,” Leto said.

“The challenge for me was digging into these three unique versions of the same character. There is this super challenging transformation and I enjoyed that. It was rewarding.”