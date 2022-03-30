Jared Leto moves from The Joker to vampire-like character in new comic book role
Having previously played DC Comics’ The Joker, Oscar winner Jared Leto takes on Marvel’s Morbius in the first big screen adaptation of the vampire-like character.
“It was an incredible opportunity,” Leto said in an interview.
“There are so many of these iconic Marvel characters that have already been interpreted that it's very rare you are asked to step into the shoes of a character who has never been realised before.”
Released in cinemas this week, Morbius tells the story of Michael Morbius, an altruistic and infirm biochemist who suffers from a rare blood disease. Trying to find a cure, he morphs into a brutal monster with a thirst for blood but learns to harness his powers.
“In the beginning he is very sick and frail and fragile and really at the end of his life, and he is searching for a cure for this brutal disease. Then he gets strong and powerful and ultimately monstrous,” Leto said.
“The challenge for me was digging into these three unique versions of the same character. There is this super challenging transformation and I enjoyed that. It was rewarding.”
British actor Matt Smith, known for Doctor Who and The Crown, plays Morbius’ lifelong friend Lucien, renamed Milo by Morbius when they were children.
“They share the same debilitating disease and became very close as a result of it over the years,” Smith said.
“They’re different in personality. One is English and the other American and their souls are quite different. Their ambition to find a cure is the great similarity and bond that keeps them together over the years.”
Director Daniel Espinosa said it is Morbius’ duality that has earned him a following in the comic book world.
Asked whether films about superheroes and anti-heroes like Morbius trying to heal the world felt relevant in the climate surrounding the Ukraine crisis, Espinosa said: “To give people respite is not to give people a shot of diving away from responsibility.”
