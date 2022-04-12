IN PICS | Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share photos from star-studded wedding

David Beckham’s son Brooklyn wed actress Nicola Peltz at her home in the US this weekend, and if the pics shared are anything to by, it was a glamorous and elegant affair.

The couple tied the knot at the 27-year-old actress’ sprawling Palm Beach estate in Florida on Saturday in what was billed as a star-studded affair. Guests included Serena and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria and mom Victoria’s Spice Girls band members, Melanie C and Mel B.

The couple were engaged in 2020 but had to postpone their big day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Days later, Beckham, his new wife and his family all took to social media to share stunning images from the glitzy affair. The pictures show the couple after they said “I do”, the groom and his brothers and father and the bride with her father.

Here are images shared from the wedding so far: