×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

IN PICS | Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share photos from star-studded wedding

The couple were engaged in 2020 but postponed their big day due to the pandemic

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
12 April 2022 - 13:30
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have tied the knot. File image.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have tied the knot. File image.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

David Beckham’s son Brooklyn wed actress Nicola Peltz at her home in the US this weekend, and if the pics shared are anything to by, it was a glamorous and elegant affair.

The couple tied the knot at the 27-year-old actress’ sprawling Palm Beach estate in Florida on Saturday in what was billed as a star-studded affair. Guests included Serena and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria and mom Victoria’s Spice Girls band members, Melanie C and Mel B. 

The couple were engaged in 2020 but had to postpone their big day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Days later, Beckham, his new wife and his family all took to social media to share stunning images from the glitzy affair. The pictures show the couple after they said “I do”, the groom and his brothers and father and the bride with her father.

Here are images shared from the wedding so far: 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

David Beckham has fans drooling over dapper suit ahead of son’s wedding

British sports personality David Beckham had fans drooling as he showed off his stylish suit ahead of son Brooklyn's upcoming nuptials.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

IN PICS | Celebs sparkle and dazzle at the 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Yara Shahidi wowed at the star-studded event, which celebrated American fashion.
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The taste of tradition: Experts rate hot cross buns from five SA supermarkets Food
  2. IN PICS | Inside the revamped Nike Shapa Soweto centre Lifestyle
  3. SA’s first legal medicinal cannabis pharmacy is open for business Lifestyle
  4. SA blend, global strength — the rise and rise of DJ Black Coffee Lifestyle
  5. Joburg’s Lerai goes international with African slot in Nickelodeon awards Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours