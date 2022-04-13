‘I feel cheated’: One man’s struggle to deal with prostate cancer diagnosis

The urologist returns from his bush adventure. And the dreaded call arrives with him. He communicates in a cold and factual way: “You have cancer. Aggressive cancer. Gleason 8. You need to see me urgently to discuss treatment. Schedule an appointment.”

I hear his words but I’m not really listening. It’s like the words are injected into my consciousness. They arrive uninvited. I’m still holding the phone. Looking at my partner whose face has become contorted with pain and fear instantly. I have nothing to say to her but to confirm what she knows. We sit in silence. Knowing this battle is just getting started.

Days later we return to my Mbombela urologist. It’s a solemn silent journey. We are in the hands of the gods. Or so it seems. My urologist looks genuinely pleased to see me in that somewhat doctor-like detached way. He is looking relaxed from his bush venture. He carries a demeanour of authenticity which is appealing, despite the ferocity of the news he bears.

He describes how he will need to surgically remove my prostate through open surgery. He will carve me open from belly button to pubic area to access the prostate that sits at the base of the bladder behind one’s intestines. Sounds messy. A two- to three-hour procedure that could cure me. He couldn’t really say what the margin of risk was. But he said he has done this sort of thing many times before. It’s how things are done in the rurals. He wants me to schedule myself for this “open surgery”. I say I need a few days to think it over. And we leave. Just like that.

A comatose deadness hangs over me on the drive. I am at a loss about what to do. In the absence of direction, I give my doctor daughter a call. She is in my corner for sure and I’m feeling the need for some home-based, love-infused opinion. I have scarcely finished my report when she is declaring forcefully: “Come to Joburg and I will arrange for you to see the best urologists here.”

Bless her. Gives me a break. Buys me more time. And maybe a different therapy.

The idea of being slit open like a fish under lights for a few hours was not at all appealing. Not even the authenticity of the surgeon could save my discomfort with the very thought of it. Joburg sounds like an essential escape route from here.