Prostate cancer journey: How ‘doctor shopping’ and ‘friend therapy’ gave me hope

If you are an unlucky five percenter, he will “sweep” me clean with radioactive beams and maybe starve the rest of the cancer cells with some testosterone blockers. But that is only if we are unlucky, if we are the unfortunate five percenters. He says he believes we will be lucky and I want to believe him too. “It all depends whether the cancer has escaped the capsule.” And from the MRI scan he can see no evidence of that, he says.

He will only know for certain once they have sent the removed prostrate for testing post-surgery. We should start the surgery, he says. “Book yourself in”. And without hesitation I walk out of his consulting room into his reception and schedule myself for RARP surgery at the first available date, which happens to be a fortnight later. We leave the oncology hospital not a moment too soon.

We are driving home down the M1 motorway to Jozi and it feels like liberation has finally arrived. Nothing has changed and yet everything has changed. I have set myself a path. I know where I am going. I have a deep sense of inner knowing that finally I have found my surgeon and selected a least invasive procedure.

I like the said of robotic surgery. Sounds appropriate for our 4IR technological age. And my surgeon has over a thousand procedures behind him. He knows how to sail in smooth and strong winds. That’s for sure. I’m so enamoured in my newly found head space, I write this to my RARP surgeon as we drive:

Dear Doctor, I just wanted to say how happy and relieved I am after the consultation with you. I must have driven the N1 countless times, but nothing could match the feeling of joy and elation within me as I drive this highway today. It was like a huge dark cloud over my life had cleared and I could see the sun once more. Everything was illuminated. I know this is just one round and the battle is far from over. I will retain balance and perspective. Anything can still happen at any time into the future. But I am good with that too. I am good with it because of the way you too painted future potential scenarios and how they might be dealt with. But above all I am good with that because of a deep inner sense of absolute confidence in your knowledge and skills and experience and therefore professional competence. I feel truly blessed to have you in my corner, whatever happens. So thank you doctor. For everything you have done for me so far. And for your calm reassurance about the future. I know I am not alone in celebrating the work you do to help so many. Kind regards

I need some friend therapy. And I need a whisky or two. On my phone driving down the highway I’m calling together my artist friends. We assemble as family. As we always have done. Writers and painters and set or sound makers and curators and film makers. All assembled in the new studio of the painter and teacher among them. We drink and I share my doctor shopping journey with them.

They all nod empathetically and share their own stories of ailments from our sixtysomething generation. There is a comfort in us all ageing beautifully together. So it seems while sitting in a circle in a ramshackle, empty, studio-in-creation, on a chilly highveld evening.

My friends give heart and soul and comfort to my inner angst. They hold me. They affirm me. They let me be. It’s warm and loving and beautiful. The perfect antidote for my weeks of cold calling and doctor shopping. And our conversation summits in a vote. A vote for or against surgery vs the drug cocktail. Surgery wins by an absolute majority. I’m fully decided. For myself and for my loyalty to my group of soul friends. It feels good and right and true to be cutting myself free of the cancer. It’s clean and honest and decisive. A sudden hit. Nothing could give me greater pleasure than a proper surgical fight back. Nothing at all. It’s my time. And I’m ready for it. We all drink to that.

I have done the test gauntlet: MRI; colonoscopy; biopsy; bone scan. No sign of any other cancers yet. Just the prostate. The RARP is least invasive and decisive, leaving space for further chemical treatments downstream if need be. I am aligned to my process. A certain stillness steps in. An acceptance of the inevitability of my fate. A delightful feeling of becoming another, one surgery step away. Just a fortnight to wait.

What to do in my time left with my old self? Should we have sex endlessly in a parting ceremony with my soon to become dysfunctional penis? Should I take some drugs or get drunk to enhance or debilitate the experience? Should I listen more, learn more, from my partner? It all feels contrived and forced. Maybe that’s the new normal. Maybe that’s also the new me speaking prematurely. I can’t go there. Back to basics, I think.

My daughter recommends preoperative breathing exercises and mediation of sorts. Now that sounds totally doable. Her friend appears online and the breathing exercises kick in. I ride and I breathe, and I listen and try to feel the bush. All the time consciously trying to think only of the now. It doesn’t come naturally. I am a habitual worrier of past failings and an obsessive planner of future conquests. Its deeply embedded in my modus operandi. I have to unlearn all of that.

What is done and gone cannot be undone. Let it go. What is coming is not here, let it go too. What is here is now and what is now is all you see and hear and feel and smell about you. Embrace that. Immerse yourself in that. It will set you free. I tell myself that and I repeat it to myself constantly through the weeks to my surgery date. I’m learning to live in the present and its working.

