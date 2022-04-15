‘My cancer has ushered in a new me that I’m still learning to discover, love’

PART 4

That helps a lot. The bright sunny blue day of my surgery arrives and I am feeling calm and free and present. Surgery is a kind of therapy too. It certainly concentrates one’s mind on being present. Nothing else matters. The white lights, the coated staff, the clinical passageways and lifts and wards. They all are magnified in their presence by their unfamiliarity. That certainly concentrates the mind. You roll with the process. Numberless and nameless. Not caring nor expectant. Resolved to a simple state of just being without hope or fear. Truly living with the present.

I’m feeling almost like an Alice in Wonderland when I walk into the theatre and see the banks of computers, the six huge octopus-like arms of the DaVinci machine, the computer console for the surgeon. My eyes are on stalks. I want to discuss design, process, technical specifications, skills, competence, teamwork. Like I am a unionist again on a plant tour of some new age Elon Musk-imagined electronic vehicle plant.

But there is no time for that. All I can think of is that it’s so wonderfully technologically intensive and that I hope all of humanity one day can access this technology and skill. Theatre work beckons and intervenes. About me is a team of surgery soldiers, each with his own set of commands, working in unison. I place myself at their command. Happily and willingly so.

The anaesthetist says I will feel a small prick in my lower back as I sit upright on what feels like a work bench of sorts. I scarcely feel the prick when a warm numbing of my lower back and legs and feet sets in. I lie down and am totally paralysed as the epidural takes effect. I cannot move my lower half and yet I am still totally conscious. Didn’t expect that. It feels glorious. An out-of-body experience. Literally. I look up at the lights as I hear the anaesthetist saying that he will now insert the “Michael Jackson juice” into my outstretched arm.

Bring it on I think and then the blackness sets in for two hours until I emerge to the sounds of voices. I have no idea where I am. My body is in spasm and shakes uncontrollably. It’s very, very scary. I feel myself calling for help but I cannot hear my voice. And no-one seems to be listening anyway. I feel another prick, this time into the upper arm. Gradually the shaking subsides and a calmness sets in. I am saddled and strapped to a hospital bed.