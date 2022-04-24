Series Review

Season two takes ‘Russian Doll’ to new, unexpected heights

Riffing off the '80s classic 'Back to the Future', the next chapter of 'Russian Doll' takes Nadia back in time where she messes with her past and plots her present

If 2019’s first season of the Natasha Lyonne-starring existential comic drama Russian Doll was a hip, grouchy older millennial take on the ‘80s classic Groundhog Day then its follow-up is more of a sombre, pathos-inducing but still darkly funny takeoff of another ‘80s favourite, Back to the Future. This time round, Lyonne’s New York computer programming, chain-smoking, self-absorbed Nadia Vulvokov is facing the inevitable existential angst brought on by the arrival of her 40th birthday...