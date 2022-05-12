Well, hello! Adele, Rich Paul share snaps outside ‘new home’

Well, hello from the other side!

UK singer Adele has shared new snaps of her and boyfriend Rich Paul, including a picture of them outside what appears to be their new home.

The award-winning singer posted a series of pictures featuring the lovebirds on her Instagram on Wednesday night.

The snaps feature Adele and Paul outside the lavish house, with the latter holding a pair of keys, and three more of the loved-up couple out and about.

Next to the snaps is a simple caption, “time flies”. While the Hello hit maker did not confirm that she's moving in with her boyfriend of a year, various media outlets have confirmed the move.