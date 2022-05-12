×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Well, hello! Adele, Rich Paul share snaps outside ‘new home’

The loved-up duo took their relationship to the next level

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
12 May 2022 - 11:30
Adele and Rich Paul have taken their relationship to the next level.
Adele and Rich Paul have taken their relationship to the next level.
Image: Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Well, hello from the other side!

UK singer Adele has shared new snaps of her and boyfriend Rich Paul, including a picture of them outside what appears to be their new home.

The award-winning singer posted a series of pictures featuring the lovebirds on her Instagram on Wednesday night. 

The snaps feature Adele and Paul outside the lavish house, with the latter holding a pair of keys, and three more of the loved-up couple out and about.

Next to the snaps is a simple caption, “time flies”. While the Hello hit maker did not confirm that she's moving in with her boyfriend of a year, various media outlets have confirmed the move.

According to Daily Mail, the singer splurged $58m (R940m) on a fourth property, which was previously owned by actor Sylvester Stallone. Adele already owns three homes in Beverly Hills, the site said.

The singer last year spoke about her new romance with the sports agent in an interview with Vogue. The in-depth feature saw the star open up about her new album, divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki and her weight loss.

Adele told the publication she was happy in her new romance. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

‘Queen of the BRITs’ Adele bags three nods at British music awards

Chart-topping superstar Adele won the top three prizes at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in the first genderless edition of Britain's annual pop music ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Adele opens up on divorce, new album and new beau ahead of single release

Earlier this week, the singer sent fans into a frenzy with the release of a clip of her upcoming single.
Lifestyle
7 months ago

'It was my ride or die': Adele unveils name, release date of new album

Last week she sent social media into overdrive with a clip of 'Easy on Me'.
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town named third greatest city on Earth Travel
  2. The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control Health & Sex
  3. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  4. Fenty is coming to SA, Rihanna announces in local designer outfit The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil