Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial — reports

British model Kate Moss is reportedly set to testify this week in former flame Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard in Virginia for $50m, saying she defamed him when she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard, 36, has countersued for $100m, arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar.

A jury in Virginia will be asked to decide both claims.

According to the New York Post, the supermodel will be called to the stand on Wednesday in the Fairfax courtroom ahead of closing arguments on Friday. Moss dated Depp from 1994 to 1997 and despite the break-up, the two remain on friendly terms.

It remains unclear what her testimony will focus on, but this comes after Heard made a reference to the model during her time on the stand.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to Reuters that lawyers for the Aquaman actress had decided not to call Depp back to the witness box as they wrapped up their defence in the case.