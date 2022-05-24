×

Lifestyle

Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial — reports

Heard’s lawyers will no longer call her ex-husband back to the stand ahead of closing arguments

24 May 2022 - 11:16 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Lisa Richwine
Actor Johnny Depp gestures during his defamation case against ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. The actor's ex-girlfriend will take to the stand in his trial this week.
Actor Johnny Depp gestures during his defamation case against ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. The actor's ex-girlfriend will take to the stand in his trial this week.
Image: Steve Helber/Pool via Reuters

British model Kate Moss is reportedly set to testify this week in former flame Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard in Virginia for $50m, saying she defamed him when she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard, 36, has countersued for $100m, arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar.

A jury in Virginia will be asked to decide both claims.

According to the New York Post, the supermodel will be called to the stand on Wednesday in the Fairfax courtroom ahead of closing arguments on Friday. Moss dated Depp from 1994 to 1997 and despite the break-up, the two remain on friendly terms.

It remains unclear what her testimony will focus on, but this comes after Heard made a reference to the model during her time on the stand.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to Reuters that lawyers for the Aquaman actress had decided not to call Depp back to the witness box as they wrapped up their defence in the case.

Depp appeared on a list of potential witnesses as the trial entered its sixth and final week.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star could testify again if his own lawyers summon him for more questioning ahead of closing arguments on Friday.

Depp has told jurors he never hit Heard and argued she was the abuser in their relationship. He said Heard threw a vodka bottle at him in early 2015, severing the top of his right middle finger.

Heard said she did not cause the finger injury and only hit him to defend herself or her sister.

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming The Rum Diary. They wed in February 2015 and their divorce was finalised about two years later.

The legal case centres on a December 2018 opinion piece by Heard that appeared in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear Heard was referring to him.

Depp, once among Hollywood’s biggest stars, said Heard’s allegations cost him “everything”. A new “Pirates” movie was put on hold, and Depp was replaced in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, a Harry Potter spin-off.

Heard’s attorneys have argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected free speech under the US constitution’s first amendment.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife beater”. A London high court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp’s lawyers filed the case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant. 

Additional reporting by Reuters

