Lifestyle

‘Lessons learned,’ says palace as Meghan ‘bullying’ report stays secret

Current and former staff members have been informed of the review's outcome

30 June 2022 - 09:00 By Michael Holden
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. File image.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Reuters

Buckingham Palace says lessons have been learned after a review into bullying allegations made by royal staff against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, though it declined to give any details about the report's conclusions.

The HR review was announced by the palace last March after the Times newspaper reported allegations had been made against Meghan, the American wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, including that she had reduced some of her assistants to tears and treated others so badly that they had quit.

The couple issued a statement in response denying she had bullied anyone, and in an interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly afterwards, she accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods”.

Michael Stevens, the queen's treasurer who is known as Keeper of the Privy Purse, said the privately-funded review, which was carried out by an independent law firm, had been set up to examine the handling of the allegations and to improve practices across all the royal households.

“The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward,” Stevens told reporters. “But we will not be commenting further.”

The Times report said a senior aide to Harry and Meghan had raised a complaint in October 2018 alleging that the duchess had bullied some of her assistants, and that the prince had urged the aide to drop the issue which then never progressed.

The palace ordered a review, saying it was “very concerned”, and all those who participated, including current and former staff members, have been informed of its outcome. Royal sources declined to say whether the duchess herself had been involved.

“I think the objectives have been satisfied because lessons have been learned,” a senior royal source said.

Reuters

