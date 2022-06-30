‘Lessons learned,’ says palace as Meghan ‘bullying’ report stays secret

Buckingham Palace says lessons have been learned after a review into bullying allegations made by royal staff against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, though it declined to give any details about the report's conclusions.

The HR review was announced by the palace last March after the Times newspaper reported allegations had been made against Meghan, the American wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, including that she had reduced some of her assistants to tears and treated others so badly that they had quit.

The couple issued a statement in response denying she had bullied anyone, and in an interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly afterwards, she accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods”.

Michael Stevens, the queen's treasurer who is known as Keeper of the Privy Purse, said the privately-funded review, which was carried out by an independent law firm, had been set up to examine the handling of the allegations and to improve practices across all the royal households.