Cape eatery Emazulwini has made it onto The World's 50 Best’s 50 Next list

Chef Mmabatho Molefe has been turning heads with her Zulu cuisine-inspired restaurant, Emazulwini, which is located at the V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing in Cape Town. In March, it was named African Restaurant of the Year at the fourth annual Luxe Restaurant Awards and now it’s earned her a spot as a hospitality pioneer on the The World's 50 Best’s 50 Next list for 2022.

Forming part of The World's 50 Best annual awards ceremony, 50 Next was launched in April 2021 and features people aged 35 years and younger — chosen as winners from a selection of people around the world — who are shaping the future of gastronomy.

According to the 50 Best website, “it showcases a diverse global selection of bright young minds who have turned their ideas into reality.”

Molefe attended the awards ceremony last week in Spain and is no doubt gearing up for an influx of visitors to her 10-seater restaurant.

Commenting on this achievement, Molefe, who is 27, told TimesLIVE she’s honoured to be featured on the 50 Next list. “What it means for me is that our food matters and our story matters. I‘m excited to show more and more people this side of SA food.”

Meaning “the heavens” in isiZulu, Molefe opened Emazulwini in 2020 after she lost her job in the restaurant industry because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her seven-course set menu is inspired by the kind of food that her mother used to cook for her, something that is reflected in the storytelling that accompanies her menu.

According to the description of the awards, “50 Next aims to inspire, empower and connect young people who are pushing boundaries at every level of the food chain”.

And Molefe agrees. “Of course the list has a lot of people who have achieved a lot more than we have so, if anything, it serves as an inspiration to get back to work and try to achieve the goals that we’ve set out achieve,” she says.

To see the full 50 Next list, visit 50 Next.

