Prince Harry to address UN assembly on Mandela Day
Wife Meghan will be by his side as he gives keynote speech before informal gathering of General Assembly
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will next Monday address a UN General Assembly gathering for Nelson Mandela International Day, according to reports.
The prince will be in New York with wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, where he will give a keynote speech before an informal gathering, a UN spokesperson confirmed to Daily Mail.
It remains unclear what the prince's speech will cover but reports claim he may focus on climate change and world hunger.
The duke and duchess met the late statesman's widow Graça Machel during a whirlwind 10-day tour of Southern Africa in 2019.
The duo posted a picture from the visit on their defunct Instagram account, sharing their delight “to be able to meet Graça and her family, and talk about their shared passion for their work on equality and human rights”.
Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, met Mandela in Cape Town back in 1997 — just five months before her death. Prince Harry was later gifted an image of Diana and Mandela from her visit.
Mandela Day will honour the birthday of the global human rights icon and former SA president.
