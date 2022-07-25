***WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES***
A polar bear roaming around an Arctic outpost in northern Russia has been rescued after getting its tongue caught in a can of condensed milk.
Residents in the remote settlement of Dikson sounded the alarm when the stricken two-year-old female was seen wandering up to huts in the village last Wednesday.
A team from Moscow Zoo flew out to tranquillise the animal with a dart, remove the sharp metal from its mouth and treat the cuts on its tongue.
“The next important stage is her recovery from the anaesthesia. Our specialists will be nearby, watching the process,” said Svetlana Akulova, director-general of Moscow Zoo.
WATCH | Russians rescue polar bear seen roaming near village with her tongue stuck in a can
Image: Nornickel/Handout via Reuters
***WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES***
A polar bear roaming around an Arctic outpost in northern Russia has been rescued after getting its tongue caught in a can of condensed milk.
Residents in the remote settlement of Dikson sounded the alarm when the stricken two-year-old female was seen wandering up to huts in the village last Wednesday.
A team from Moscow Zoo flew out to tranquillise the animal with a dart, remove the sharp metal from its mouth and treat the cuts on its tongue.
“The next important stage is her recovery from the anaesthesia. Our specialists will be nearby, watching the process,” said Svetlana Akulova, director-general of Moscow Zoo.
“We hope everything will be fine. We left fish near the bear because she had been without food and water for quite a long time,” she said in remarks distributed by the zoo.
Mikhail Alshinetsky, a vet from the zoo, said the bear was thin and a little dehydrated but its injuries were expected to heal.
In a report this week, a team of Canadian and US scientists warned that hungry polar bears are increasingly turning to garbage dumps to fill their stomachs as their icy habitat disappears due to climate change.
The scientists said human rubbish poses an emerging threat to vulnerable polar bear populations as the animals become more reliant on landfills near northern communities in places such as Russia, Canada and Alaska.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Can polar bears adapt to climate change? Here is one hopeful sign
WATCH | Chinese 'polar bear hotel' opens to full bookings, criticism
Snow small matter - remote Canadian town uses ‘Beardar’ to spot polars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos