Art Joburg expands to include performance art

Performance art has found a place alongside the Joburg art fair this year through its Open City programme, including the show 'Hominal / Xaba'

Joburg’s oldest art fair, now called Art Joburg, is, like most art fairs, known for object-based artworks, mostly paintings. This is what people primarily want to buy; a hanging work for their home or office. However, over the fair’s 13-year history, performance or live art has punctuated this static format, as it has been perceived to add to the art factor. In other words, an air of provocation, unpredictability, or the downright strange...