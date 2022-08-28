The Upside
Who’d have thought we’d get this close to galaxies far, far away?
Pictures beamed back to Earth by the James Webb Space Telescope have lit up my life like a fantastic Diwali celebration
28 August 2022 - 00:00
If you find that your sense of humour is drying up like the great Yangtze River, I have a resource for you. It is something I have been cultivating daily in my psychological armaments against complete and utter despair. No, not a daily meditation practice but practically as good as one. It is the James Webb Space Telescope...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.