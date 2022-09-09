Harry’s children entitled to prince, princess titles, but will they use them?

His children, princes George and Louis and princess Charlotte, will reportedly also inherit these titles.
Image: Dylan Martinez/File Photo
As tributes continue pouring in after the death of Queen Elizabeth, questions abound about the changes in succession and whether Prince Harry's children will now use the official prince and princess titles.
Britain and the world were plunged into mourning on Thursday after it was announced that Elizabeth, the UK's longest reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, had died surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle. She was 96.
Soon after, it was confirmed that Charles would assume the regnal name King Charles III after he succeeded his mother to the throne. His wife Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.
Prince William is now Charles' heir apparent and has already inherited the Duke of Cornwall title from his father in addition to his Duke of Cambridge one. This was confirmed by the change in his and wife Catherine's social media handles, which now read the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.
Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III
His children, princes George and Louis and princess Charlotte, will reportedly also inherit these titles.
William is also entitled to the Prince of Wales title, as the heir to the throne, but according to Hello magazine it's not an inherited title and will only become his should Charles honour him with it “following the holding of an investiture meeting”.
Prince Harry, meanwhile, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, retains the His Royal Highness title along with that of Duke of Sussex. He moves up the succession line and as a child of the reigning monarch, his children are now entitled to prince and princess titles.
This is per the rules set out by King George V in 1917, which entitle the children of the son of a sovereign to use these titles, according to Daily Mail.
It remains unclear though if the Sussex children will use these titles.
