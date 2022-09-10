“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”
A day earlier, Charles made his first speech as king, pledging “lifelong service” to his subjects while paying tribute to his “beloved” mother.
He also expressed love for Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 as they “continue to build their lives overseas”.
Charles is king and head of state of the UK and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
The death of Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has drawn an outpouring of tributes from at home and around the globe. Landmarks have been used to celebrate her life, with government and public buildings in Europe, America and Africa lit up in the red, white and blue of the UK.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
King Charles vows to ‘to seek peace, harmony’ at historic proclamation ceremony
Image: Victoria Jones/WPA Pool via Getty Images
King Charles vowed to uphold “constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world” as he was officially proclaimed king.
The proclamation took place at St James's Palace on Saturday morning.
The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.
While Charles, 73, succeeded his mother immediately on Thursday, an accession council met on Saturday to proclaim him king, with his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, among those to sign the proclamation.
During the formal meeting of the council, six former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted God Save The King.
“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” Charles said.
“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”
A day earlier, Charles made his first speech as king, pledging “lifelong service” to his subjects while paying tribute to his “beloved” mother.
He also expressed love for Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 as they “continue to build their lives overseas”.
Charles is king and head of state of the UK and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
The death of Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has drawn an outpouring of tributes from at home and around the globe. Landmarks have been used to celebrate her life, with government and public buildings in Europe, America and Africa lit up in the red, white and blue of the UK.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
WATCH | King Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace
Charles III pledges ‘lifelong service’ in first address as King
Charles mourns death of ‘beloved mother’ in first statement as king
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos