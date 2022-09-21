×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘I’m so excited’, says SA actor, 11, after he scores ‘Kiddies Oscars’ nod

Caleb Payne is jetting off to LA for the Young Artist Academy Awards in which he’s nominated for his leading role in ‘Good Life’, streaming on Netflix

21 September 2022 - 14:03 By Staff reporter
Young SA actor Caleb Payne has been nominated in the 'Kiddies Oscars'.
Young SA actor Caleb Payne has been nominated in the 'Kiddies Oscars'.
Image: Supplied

A young South African actor will fly the country’s flag high in the US next month after his nomination in the 43rd Young Artist Academy Awards.

Stellenbosch resident Caleb Payne, 11, has been nominated in the leading youth artist in a feature film category for his role in the independently-produced Good Life.

The young actor plays an Albanian refugee, Jetmir, in the 2021 film, which was directed by SA filmmaker Bonnie Rodini and shot entirely in and around Cape Town during the 2020 lockdown. 

Speaking about his nomination, an excited Payne told TimesLIVE: “It’s super unreal to know I’m going to walk on the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America where others like Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg have walked before.

WATCH | 'Good Life' trailer.

“I’m going to take in every single moment and I’m so, so excited.”

Payne’s recognition comes two years after the Young Artist Academy awarded Daily Show host and SA comedian Trevor Noah an award for journalistic excellence.

The Young Artist Academy Awards, popularly known as the Kiddies’ Oscars, are produced by the Young Artist Academy, which was founded by Golden Globes executive Maureen Dragone and is supported by the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Previous nominees and winners include Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The award ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on October 2 2022. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Bright minds who care about the earth! Meet three SA 'Team Sayari' superstars

There's a new kiddies show in town called 'Team Sayari' and it's on a mission to create earth conservation warriors.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Young power woman faces heavy lifting to fund her trip to world championship

Young power woman scrambling to raise R100,000 she needs to fly SA flag at IPF event in Istanbul.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Meghan, Colman, Fanele Zulu: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Harry won’t wear military uniform while Andrew gets ... Lifestyle
  3. Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral Lifestyle
  4. Five touching moments from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked