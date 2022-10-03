Lifestyle

SA actor Caleb Payne, 11, makes history with win at ‘Youth Oscars’

‘Good Life’ star is first SA actor to win in 43-year history of the awards

03 October 2022 - 07:53 By Jen Su
Stellenbosch's Caleb Payne was honoured for his role as Jet in the Netflix movie 'Good Life'.
Image: Jen Su

Eleven-year-old Stellenbosch actor Caleb Payne won the Youth Artist Academy Award at Sunday night’s gala ceremony at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

His win was the first for a South African actor in the 43-year history of the awards, also known as the “Youth Oscars”.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is a previous winner as a TV presenter in the category of Journalistic Excellence in 2020.

Previous winners of the awards include Julia Roberts, Drake, Zendaya, Regina King and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Payne was nominated in the category of Feature Film Leading Youth Artist for his role as Jet in the 2021 Netflix movie Good Life. He beat fellow nominees Tristan Riggs (The Seventh Day) and Violet McGraw (Separation).

“I loved the awards tonight and I was honoured by the nomination,” he told TimesLIVE after the ceremony.

“Now that I have won the award it was so unexpected. I wasn’t sure how it would turn out and I didn’t want to get my hopes up too high, but I won and I feel like it’s unreal.”

Wearing a pink velvet suit jacket and matching satin pants designed by Free State-based designer Orijinel by Elmerane van Ryneveld, Payne posed for photos with his award after it was presented.

“My favourite thing about the evening was watching all the speeches and the nominees and their reactions when they won. And then winning myself — wow!

“I was amazed and couldn’t wait to call my mom and sister back home in SA, and hug my dad. Our first trip to LA was worth it.”

