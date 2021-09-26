Sean Connery to Daniel Craig: The evolution of James Bond

As Daniel Craig gives his final performance as 007 in 'No Time To Die', we look at the role that has consumed actors for decades

In 1962, two years before his death, James Bond creator Ian Fleming took the New Yorker out to lunch and told the magazine's writer Geoffrey Hellman: "When I wrote the first one, in 1953, I wanted Bond to be an extremely dull, uninteresting man to whom things happened; I wanted him to be the blunt instrument.



"One of the bibles of my youth was Birds of the West Indies, by James Bond, a well-known ornithologist, and when I was casting about for a name for my protagonist I thought, My God, that's the dullest name I've ever heard, so I appropriated it. Now the dullest name in the world has become an exciting one. Mrs Bond once wrote me a letter thanking me for using it."..