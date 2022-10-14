Lifestyle

Tina Turner celebrated with Barbie doll creation

14 October 2022 - 07:04 By Alicia Powell
A Barbie doll has been created by Mattel of singer Tina Turner in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her hit song.
A Barbie doll has been created by Mattel of singer Tina Turner in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her hit song.
Image: MATTEL

Toy company Mattel is honouring Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song "What's Love Got To Do With It" with a Barbie doll created in her likeness.

The doll, which is part of their Barbie Signature Music Series, is wearing an outfit inspired by the music video for the song - a black mini dress paired with a denim jacket and her signature hairstyle.

"I am honoured to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey," Turner, 82, said in a statement.

Cape Town’s ‘King of Barbie’ owns a doll collection worth nearly R2m

Avid Cape Town collector Justuis Pieterse is joining Barbie enthusiasts around SA to celebrate the doll’s 62nd birthday, along with her partner Ken’s ...
News
1 year ago

The eight-time Grammy winner enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s performing with her former husband, Ike Turner, but the couple divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage.

In early November 2019, Turner attended the opening night of The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, which chronicles her life and work.

She retired from performing after her last tour, which ended in 2009.

Turner, who was born in Tennessee, moved to Switzerland in 1995 to join her German-born record producer partner Erwin Bach, who she later married in 2013, and became a citizen in April of that year. The doll is available for purchase on MattelCreations.com and through Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Reuters

MORE:

Lira on influencing women & her new Barbie doll

Making history as the first African to be honoured with her own Barbie doll, songstress Lira has shared how she continuously strives to be an ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

IN PICS | Barbie gets SA street cred as designer Gert-Johan Coetzee dresses the iconic doll

One of SA's most renowned designers, Gert-Johan Coetzee, will collaborate with one of the world's most iconic fashion dolls, Barbie.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

The kids of 'Euphoria' are back, with an unflinching exposé of Gen-Z ennui

The definitely not-for-teens drama about teenagers offers an unflinching examination of Gen-Z ennui in an increasingly tumultuous world
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Caring young shoppers are turning back time

Millennials and Gen Z are fuelling a boom in the second-hand watch market.
Lifestyle
17 hours ago
subscribe

Related articles

  1. WATCH | African-themed ‘Lego’ set builds on striking Ndebele colours Lifestyle
  2. Stuff of legend: disabled designer Moses Rombayi launches toy range News
  3. Barbie ramps up diversity campaign with launch of hearing-impaired doll Lifestyle
  4. Afternoon Angels step in to keep children off the streets South Africa
  5. Building or stumbling blocks? SA’s education woes start as early as preschool: ... News
  6. Adults are loading up on toys. No, not that kind you naughty so-and-so World

Most read

  1. Date set for King Charles’ coronation — the same day as Archie’s birthday Lifestyle
  2. Four South African bars listed in world’s top 100 Food
  3. Kanye West’s return to Twitter lasts one day after account is locked Lifestyle
  4. A haunting holiday inside Namibia's Skeleton Coast National Park Travel
  5. ‘It’s a big thing, you’ve woken up and there’s another day to live’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations