Tina Turner celebrated with Barbie doll creation

Toy company Mattel is honouring Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song "What's Love Got To Do With It" with a Barbie doll created in her likeness.

The doll, which is part of their Barbie Signature Music Series, is wearing an outfit inspired by the music video for the song - a black mini dress paired with a denim jacket and her signature hairstyle.

"I am honoured to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey," Turner, 82, said in a statement.