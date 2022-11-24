It's onwards and upwards for former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida who is being honoured by both the UN and Glamour magazine for her work in helping to “remove the stigma attached to issues of mental health”.
The former beauty queen has been appointed regional champion by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) while also being selected Glamour's woman of the year in the mental health game-changer category.
Her role as regional champion “would see her empower young women and girls in the region especially in the areas of sexual and reproductive health”, said UNFPA regional director for East and Southern Africa Lydia Zigomo.
“Misunderstood, stigmatised and often left untreated, mental health has become a crisis. “Together with partners like Shudu, we will intensify efforts to address the growing psychosocial needs and more openness about mental illness.
“By stepping up our support and removing the stigma surrounding mental health, especially for the youth, we can help lift the burden of trauma off the shoulders of those who have already suffered enough. Together, let’s put our young people, women and girls, first. Let us give them what they need for a sustainable future of health and wellbeing.”
‘Happy’ Shudu Musida gets double honour for work on mental health
Former Miss SA named UNFPA regional champion and recognised by Glamour magazine in the same week
Glamour's editor-in-chief Nontando Mposo said the accolade was for Musida's “work and dedication in educating and shining a spotlight on mental health through your initiative 'Mindful Mondays' which provided education and information around mental health wellness.
Musida made mental health a big focus for the duration of her reign, through her Mindful Mondays show on Instagram, writing a successful children's book tackling bullying and speaking at various UN panel discussions on the issue.
Reacting to the honours, Musida said, “I’m overwhelmed by the accolades that have been bestowed on me. The one thing that I am happy about is that this acknowledgment is proof that my work in the mental health space is not going unnoticed.
“The more we can get the word out there, the better it is all round. I am so happy to receive this attention, because it means mental health is getting a voice.”
