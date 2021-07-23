Lifestyle

From beauty queen to author: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida writes a children's book

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
23 July 2021 - 10:00
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has penned a children's book.
After dominating the runway, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is ready to take over your bookshelf.

It was announced on Thursday that Musida has penned a children’s book, entitled: Shudu Finds Her Magic. 

The book is published by Jacana Media in six languages: Afrikaans, English, Sesotho, Venda, Xhosa and Zulu. It features illustrations by Chantelle and Burgen Thorne.

It will be available in bookstores across the country and online by end of August, at a cost of R95. 

The book is inspired by Musida’s childhood and the bullying she experienced when she moved to a new province and a new school. 

The beauty queen has been outspoken on mental health issues and shared her battles with bullying in the past.

“The book is aimed at children aged between four and 12 years of age and deals with bullying and the power of friendship. I hope that youngsters will be able to see themselves reflected in the storyline and be able to take something positive away from it. 

“The one lesson I want to impart is that when something bad is happening to you it is important to speak to an adult that you trust about it. This could be a parent, a family member, a teacher or an elder. Remember that being bullied is not your fault. There is nothing wrong with you. Nobody should have to go through what I went through,” Musida said.

The news comes just days after Musida graduated with a honours degree in international relations from Wits University.

After attending the virtual graduation ceremony online, she was invited to the university by vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi to discuss the mental health initiatives, including on bullying, she has taken part in during her reign.

