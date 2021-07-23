From beauty queen to author: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida writes a children's book

The book is inspired by Musida’s childhood and the bullying she experienced when she moved to a new province and a new school.

The beauty queen has been outspoken on mental health issues and shared her battles with bullying in the past.

“The book is aimed at children aged between four and 12 years of age and deals with bullying and the power of friendship. I hope that youngsters will be able to see themselves reflected in the storyline and be able to take something positive away from it.

“The one lesson I want to impart is that when something bad is happening to you it is important to speak to an adult that you trust about it. This could be a parent, a family member, a teacher or an elder. Remember that being bullied is not your fault. There is nothing wrong with you. Nobody should have to go through what I went through,” Musida said.

The news comes just days after Musida graduated with a honours degree in international relations from Wits University.

After attending the virtual graduation ceremony online, she was invited to the university by vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi to discuss the mental health initiatives, including on bullying, she has taken part in during her reign.