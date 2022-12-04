Opinion
There is no shortcut to becoming an expert. It’s a journey
There’s a rare, passionate species out there to which you should open your mind. Who knows, you may become part of the fold
04 December 2022 - 00:00
You can’t become a professional photographer by buying a professional camera. I used to take a lot of pictures, some time ago, and I figured then that I stood a chance of being reasonably good at it. Even in those years the technology was advancing so fast that if you were prepared to throw money at the problem you could’ve produced a pretty good result...
