Great looks, fab features and durable battery: this smartphone has it all
Buy the new pocket-friendly, all-rounder HONOR X9a and get a free set of earbuds X3 Lite, valued at R1,499
With the toughest glass display on the market, a long-lasting battery, smooth user experience and an exceptional compact and premium design, the new HONOR X9a has all the qualities of an all-rounder smartphone.
2023 has been off to a great start for the global technology brand with the release of this highly anticipated smartphone from its X series.
The HONOR X9a embodies the pinnacle of innovation with advanced features at a pocket-friendly price.
Exceptional display
The HONOR X9a has a sturdy screen made of reinforced glass with a thickness of 0.65mm, which is higher than the industry average of 0.55mm. The screen shows high capability to withstand accidental drops without any cracks or scratches.
The smartphone supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, promising high-speed screen response to deliver an unmatched experience while you watch videos, browse the web or enjoy some gaming — with less input lag.
The HONOR X9a also packs a 6.67-inch, 45-degree organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, giving users ample amount of space for watching and playing on a wider screen.
The OLED display supports a resolution of 2,400x1,080 pixels, up to 1.07-billion colours and display brightness of up to 800 nits. The HONOR X9a delivers stunning visuals in crisp detail, no matter the ambient lighting conditions.
With the HONOR X9a, you can also enjoy a comfortable reading and viewing experience, even with long hours of screen time. The device comes with a raft of enhanced eye comfort solutions, including the industry leading 1,920Hz pulse-width modulation dimming technology, a TÜV Rheinland certified display and eye comfort mode to alleviate eye strain and fatigue.
Durable battery in a compact device
HONOR X9a features an impressive 5,100mAh battery packed in an exceptionally slim and compact body. With this combination, it is considered the thinnest and lightest smartphone to feature a battery larger than 5,000mAh. With this battery size, you can use your phone for more than two days one a single charge.
The smartphone can deliver up to 12.5 hours of watching with just 30 minutes of charging. When it needs a power boost, the 40W HONOR Supercharge makes fuelling up the battery a quick affair.
Keep all your favourites, never compromise
The HONOR X9a's 256GB built-in storage allows you to keep all your favourite content in one place and with the expandable storage of up to 1TB microSD, you can save all your wonderful moments and download your favourite apps freely.
Iconic design with a premium look and feel
Featuring an iconic symmetrical design, HONOR X9a adopts the same circular camera layout as HONOR’s flagship Magic Series.
The elegant emerald green HONOR X9a is inspired by rays of sunlight twinkling over a long lush green mountain range, while the timeless midnight black resembles the tranquil night sky.
Price and availability
The HONOR X9a (256GB version) is available in SA at Vodacom and Telkom stores for R11,999. With your smartphone purchase, you will also get a free set of fabulous HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3 Lite, valued at R1,499.
This article was paid for by HONOR.