Great looks, fab features and durable battery: this smartphone has it all

With the toughest glass display on the market, a long-lasting battery, smooth user experience and an exceptional compact and premium design, the new HONOR X9a has all the qualities of an all-rounder smartphone.

2023 has been off to a great start for the global technology brand with the release of this highly anticipated smartphone from its X series.

The HONOR X9a embodies the pinnacle of innovation with advanced features at a pocket-friendly price.

Exceptional display

The HONOR X9a has a sturdy screen made of reinforced glass with a thickness of 0.65mm, which is higher than the industry average of 0.55mm. The screen shows high capability to withstand accidental drops without any cracks or scratches.

The smartphone supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, promising high-speed screen response to deliver an unmatched experience while you watch videos, browse the web or enjoy some gaming — with less input lag.

The HONOR X9a also packs a 6.67-inch, 45-degree organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, giving users ample amount of space for watching and playing on a wider screen.

The OLED display supports a resolution of 2,400x1,080 pixels, up to 1.07-billion colours and display brightness of up to 800 nits. The HONOR X9a delivers stunning visuals in crisp detail, no matter the ambient lighting conditions.