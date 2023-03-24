Five lucky couples tie the knot at Eastern Cape mass wedding

The rural town of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape hosted a first-of-its-kind wedding extravangaza with five couples marrying during a special mass wedding ceremony.
Thousands of people descended on the Lusikisiki College sports grounds on Sunday to witness the special occasion organised by the owners of popular events company Bags on Call (BOC), Nwabisa and Odwa Wopula.
Popular TV wedding show Our Perfect Wedding is believed to have sent a crew of 30 to record the vows of Mzingisi and Nondzondelelo Matwa, Fumanekile and Ntombovuyo Hlaliso, Avela and Yolisa Kumalo, Zamuxolo and Akhona Mafanya and Wandile and Olona Jompolo in front of the big crowd.
The couples had traditional ceremonies but also wanted a white wedding.
The Wopulas came up with an initiative in October to host a dream wedding for five couples who shared their stories on how they had not been able to realise their dream nuptials.
More than 30 local businesses and nearby towns came on board to make the event a success.
One prominent person in attendance was deputy speaker of the provincial legislature, Mlibo Qoboshiyane and his wife Vatiswa.
The Qhoboshiyanes shared words of wisdom.
Mlibo said the basis of a successful marriage was forgiveness.
“Being able to forgive is one of the important characteristics of maintaining a marriage.”
Nondzondelelo said she had been married to her husband traditionally for five years, but their dream was to have a white wedding.
“We have always wanted to have a white wedding but could not afford it. My husband is working and I am not.
“I cannot explain the joy we felt on the day — my dress was amazing.
“The whole event was fun. We got what we have always wanted and we do not know how to express our gratitude.”
Olona said the day had been special and a reminder of their love.
“This has been one of the things we have talking about, but never knew it would happen.
“It was just a dream — we knew it wouldn’t happen soon, we are still surprised and excited.”
Avela said tying the knot in front of the community and loved ones was amazing.
He said it has been nine years of a beautiful relationship and two years of marriage.
“Tying the knot in front of people we love and care about was the highlight.
“We have always dreamt of having our own white wedding and it was one of the discussions we casually had but we knew we did not have much hope to make it come true.”
Yolisa said: “The memory of the beautiful day we had will not leave my mind, to see our people celebrating our love with us was everything we needed.”
Akhona said the turnout for the event was bigger than she had imagined.
“Everything was perfect, from my dress, to my husband’s suit, the décor and the cars, everything fell into place and was more than we imagined.
“We saw our dreams coming to life, because we have always wanted a white wedding,” she said.
One of the organisers, Asemahle Mdludla-Ntonga, said BOC wanted to restore love and promote healthy living within the small town.
Betusile Mcinga and DJ Tira performed at the after-party.
