Go on, call me anything, but don't call me beautiful

Over the past five decades, "Easy, breezy, beautiful" has made the US cosmetics giant billions of dollars. Then the word "beautiful" didn't just fall out of favour but foul of the feminist law. It's sexist, patronising and reductive.

It's also a threat ("you must be beautiful, or else"), a deliberate belittlement of a woman's accomplishments, and a way for society to dictate the cornerstones of the female identity (I have no idea what that means, but someone on Radio Feminism said it, it sounds outrageous, and I for one will not stand for it).

CoverGirl has chosen "I am what I make up" in order to "celebrate your power to create who you are" and join the beauty industry's entirely unironic battle cry of "who wants to be beautiful anyway?"

Never mind that this is like a library campaigning against the written word or Woolworths opting for the tag-line "Because there's more to life than food", there's a far more inconvenient truth out there: namely that the answer to their implicit rhetorical question is a resounding "everyone".

Literally every woman I know would quite like to be beautiful, given the option. Failing that, most will try not to look completely repulsive.