SA Style Award winner on 3 things that'll take any outfit to the next level

26 October 2017 - 10:22 By Andrea Nagel
Kefilwe Mabote.
Image: Supplied

Businesswoman, stylist and social media influencer, Kefilwe Mabote has nabbed the Next Big Thing/Style in the City award at the 2017 SA Style Awards.

Now in their 21st year, the SA Style Awards are an annual event which celebrates local trendsetters and fashion innovators.

Mabote tells us more about her personal style:

What does ''style" mean to you?

Style is my personal creative expression, a distinct way of creating an ensemble which complements a trend, mood or event.

Describe your personal style?

I combine classic chic pieces, mixing interesting textures, colours and styles to create looks which look effortless.

I complement every ensemble with [three things]: a luxe shoe, a chic handbag and a great pair of statement sunglasses.

I mix high street and luxury brands to create elegant and unique silhouettes.

Who do you think has impeccable style?

Victoria Beckham

Most stylish way to travel?

With my Louis Vuitton luggage, packed with my essentials and five staple pieces.

Style inspiration?

Rachael Zoe, an American designer, businesswoman, writer and stylist to Hollywood A-listers, stars and celebrities. She has extensively influenced the fashion world. She has inspired me in everything, through her style, writing and entrepreneurial accomplishment.

• The SA Style Awards take place on November 5 at Diamond Walk, Sandton City and Tsogo Sun, Sandton Sun in Johannesburg.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

