Ready, steady, shop! Erdem x H&M collection hits SA

02 November 2017 - 09:59 By Sibusiso Mkize
Clothing from the new Erdem x H&M collection.
Clothing from the new Erdem x H&M collection.
Image: Supplied

The much anticipated Erdem x H&M designer collection launched in H&M stores around the world today.

UK-based brand Erdem, created by designer Erdem Moralioglu, teamed up with Sweden's H&M fashion brand for the annual designer collaboration.

"The timing felt right to collaborate with a Canadian and Turkish designer working in Britain who's well known for his romantic and feminine style. This collection follows the immediacy and impact of the Kenzo and H&M collaboration last year," said the H&M team at a press conference.

Known for his floral prints, Erdem took a nostalgic personal trip for the collection. "It's about the romantic dresses he saw in English films, his father's coat that his mother draped over her shoulders, or the cool style of 1990s TV and music videos," said H&M.

"Erdem's design is about pure beauty. It's charming, precious and enchanting with great care and attention taken with the details, fabrics choice and cut. It's about the love for the craft, delightful textiles and delicately designed feminine fashion," said H&M.

The collection is versatile. You can easily dress it up or dress it down depending on different occasions

Erdem's debut menswear range is beautifully tailored, from the double-breasted coats to the floral silk pants.

"The sharp tailoring has echoes of his father's suits and coats, and the fleeces were a functional necessity of cold Canadian winters, while expressive florals show Erdem's love of the English countryside. It's a complete wardrobe that's totally unique to H&M, with Erdem's sharp and poetic take on menswear staples - herringbone suits, tweed coats and the perfect hoodie," said H&M.

"Rich fabrics, lovely embellishments and vivid florals are all part of Erdem's signature style that will impregnate the collection for H&M. The collection is versatile. You can easily dress it up or dress it down depending on different occasions."

WATCH | The Secret Life of Flowers a short film by Baz Luhrmann featuring clothes from the Erdem x H&M collection

• The Erdem x H&M collection is available at H&M stores at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town and Sandton City, Joburg.

• This article was originally published in The Times

