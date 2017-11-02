Ready, steady, shop! Erdem x H&M collection hits SA

The much anticipated Erdem x H&M designer collection launched in H&M stores around the world today.

UK-based brand Erdem, created by designer Erdem Moralioglu, teamed up with Sweden's H&M fashion brand for the annual designer collaboration.

"The timing felt right to collaborate with a Canadian and Turkish designer working in Britain who's well known for his romantic and feminine style. This collection follows the immediacy and impact of the Kenzo and H&M collaboration last year," said the H&M team at a press conference.

Known for his floral prints, Erdem took a nostalgic personal trip for the collection. "It's about the romantic dresses he saw in English films, his father's coat that his mother draped over her shoulders, or the cool style of 1990s TV and music videos," said H&M.

"Erdem's design is about pure beauty. It's charming, precious and enchanting with great care and attention taken with the details, fabrics choice and cut. It's about the love for the craft, delightful textiles and delicately designed feminine fashion," said H&M.