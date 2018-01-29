Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Sun Met

The stars came out to play on Saturday at South Africa’s favourite annual equestrian-cum-fashion extravaganza: the Sun Met. But it seems some famous race-goers missed the sartorial memo we (so thoughtfully) released, and either butchered – or outright ignored – this year’s Afro-chic theme.

Here’s who captured our attention at this year’s Sun Met for all the right reasons plus our pick of the worst fashion offenders.

BEST DRESSED